Flex ban, a failure in city

January 11, 2024

Making Mysuru a flex-free city is an ongoing, continuous process: MCC Commissioner

Mysore/Mysuru: Despite the Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) consistent efforts through removal drives targeting illegal flexes, banners and hoardings, the menace persists, eluding complete eradication. The civic body’s endeavours have yet to achieve full success.

In spite of Court orders and imposition of penalties, several localities in city remain plagued by the persistent issue of banners and hoardings. The Heritage City finds itself contending with the escalating problem of an unregulated proliferation of flex banners, posters and advertisements that detrimentally impact its aesthetics.

Flex banners, posters and various advertising materials have proliferated unabated across Mysuru, raising uncertainties about the official endorsement of these displays. The cityscape is inundated with these advertisements, causing public confusion regarding their sanctioned status.

These flex banners and posters contribute to visual pollution and disrupt the ambience in which they are placed. Many boards feature life-size images of followers of political leaders, extending greetings or conveying birthday wishes. Additionally, numerous banners and posters are strategically positioned in specific areas to commemorate the departed, remembering those who have passed away.

Speaking to Star of Mysore regarding the persistent issue of flex banners, MCC Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff, presently in New Delhi for the Swachh Survekshan-2023 awards, emphasised that the endeavour to transform Mysuru into a flex-free city is an ongoing and continuous process.

Shariff outlined the proactive measures taken by the MCC, stating, “The MCC has issued numerous notices to Zonal Commissioners in all nine zones, directing them to consistently survey the Wards, promptly clear unauthorised advertisements and file cases against those responsible. This concerted effort involves Zonal Commissioners, Health Officers, Environment Officers and Abhaya teams.”

He further highlighted the punitive actions undertaken by the MCC against sponsors or individuals associated with such banners, including the recovery of removal costs.

Imprisonment for up to six months: Despite bans imposed by Courts, political parties, fan clubs and other entities persist in flouting regulations. Many banners and buntings, often featuring time-sensitive content, linger in public spaces for extended periods, contributing to visual clutter.

Under the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1981 and The Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1964, the MCC is entrusted with maintaining public spaces. Violators of these regulations can face imprisonment for up to six months and a fine of Rs. 1,000. The MCC remains committed to enforce these laws to curb the issue of flex banners in Mysuru.

The public is expressing widespread outrage at the perceived deterioration of the city’s natural beauty attributed to unregulated advertising. A growing sentiment suggests that these displays might be officially sanctioned, intensifying discontent among residents.Instances of advertisements hanging from electric poles without proper permission from the Corporation are prevalent, raising concerns not only about the authenticity of these displays but also about potential fee evasion and a lack of consideration for the city’s aesthetic integrity. Advertisement posters encompassing commercial, educational, PG accommodation and astrology services are seeking patrons.

The improper disposal of banners, whether strewn on roads or ending up in landfills, contributes to pollution. Beyond the aesthetic degradation, flex banners pose additional challenges.

Recycling these banners and buntings is deemed unfeasible and finding practical ways to reuse them presents considerable difficulties, experts said.