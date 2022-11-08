When a senior ex-IB Officer gets killed for raising his voice against unauthorised construction…

November 8, 2022

Dear Citizens of Mysuru,

It is very sad to know that Sri R.N. Kulkarni died because of the apathy shown by the officers concerned of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and others concerned. Even after 16 hearings in Court of Law, nothing is decided and there is no action taken on the erred.

Sri Kulkarni was a very straight-forward, law-abiding, former IB Officer of Government of India (GoI). The officers concerned to whom the complaint was given by Kulkarni may have simply given notice to the neighbour, which no one cared in time.

In fact, such complaints normally will never be taken seriously by the people, thus leading to corruption which is rampant.

Unauthorised constructions and constructing buildings beyond the licence granted have become common. When a senior GoI Officer gets killed for raising his voice against unauthorised construction, what is the fate of an ordinary law-abiding citizen?

The City Corporation has the power to pull down the unauthorised constructions immediately when once it is observed, before the unauthorised constructing agency approaches the Court of Law. Not only the Officers responsible for not taking necessary action, but also the contracting agency should be hauled up in Court of Law.

It is a shame that the Mysuru City Corporation is being silent after issuing the notice to the owners, who are constructing the structures not as per sanctioned plan.

I request that, at least, this case must be taken seriously and justice be done. Let money not play its part.

– M.S. Vijayashankar, Vijayashankar Constructions Pvt. Ltd., Mysuru, 8.11.2022