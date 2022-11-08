3-day artists’ camp begins at Cultural Outreach Programme

November 8, 2022

Artworks created during camp will be displayed at Kalamandira premises on Nov. 10 at 5 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: The three-day Artists’ Camp (painting camp), organised as part of the ongoing Cultural Outreach Programme ‘Festivals of India’ jointly by Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Bengaluru-Mysuru, was inaugurated this morning at Rangayana premises.

Mysuru Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa inaugurated the camp by painting Lord Ganesha’s picture.

Five students each from Sree Kalanikethana College of Visual Art, Mysuru and Sri Ravivarma Art Institute will take part in the three-day camp which will be directed by BVB Bengaluru Art Teacher Insha Ummehani. The camp will conclude on Nov. 10.

Speaking on the occasion, Addanda Cariappa said that BVB has been doing a great job and is contributing a lot in cultural, art, education and social fields.

“The Cultural Outreach Programme is getting a great response from the past three days. All the students must make use of the Rangayana environment and must gain a great experience and learn a lot throughout the camp. If students create artworks related to this year’s Bahuroopi theme ‘Indianness’, those artworks will be kept to display during the National Theatre Festival,” he said.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, BVB Bengaluru Joint Director Nagalakshmi K. Rao said that students will create artworks on ‘Festivals of India’.

“Students are free to choose any religious festival celebrated by any community. However, students must create artworks of those festivals which are celebrated only in India. Artists may create one or any number of artworks in the three-day camp. All the ten students will be provided honorarium by BVB. Also, all the necessary art work materials and painting kits have been distributed from BVB. All artworks created during the camp will be on display in Kalamandira premises on Nov. 10 at 5 pm. Besides, artworks will be kept to display at BVB Bengaluru Art Gallery,” she said.

Participants begin to paint

Out of ten participants, three students will be doing oil painting while remaining students will be doing water painting.

However, students have already begun to create artworks related to Jumboo Savari, Yakshagana, Onam, Mari Habba, Shivaratri at Kashi, Durga Puja at West Bengal, Karaga at Bengaluru, Ganesha Utsava, Male Mahadeshwara Jatra etc.

Students participating in the camp are: Vinod, Chandan, Nagashayana, Nagaraju and Hanumantha Nayak from Sri Ravivarma Art Institute; Pragya Gupta, Basavaraj, Chethan, Tejaswini and Somashekar from Sree Kalanikethana College of Visual Art.

Mysuru Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati and Insha Ummehani were present.