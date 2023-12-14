When Parliament itself is not secure, what about situation at borders?

December 14, 2023

CM Siddharamaiah poses a series of questions

Bengaluru: The incident of security breach at Parliament House in New Delhi yesterday has given much ammo to ruling Congress party in the State, with Chief Minister Siddharamaiah slamming Central Government, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his reply over how can we be assured of the country’s borders, when the Parliament House itself is not secure.

In a media release on his ‘X’ (formerly twitter) handle, Siddharamaiah has observed that “It is natural that questions regarding the security of borders would obviously rise when the Sansat Bhavan (Parliament House) is not secure. Modi holds the responsibility of answering all these questions.”

“Yesterday’s incident inside Parliament Gallery is not just condemnable, but alarming, with Parliamentarians remaining unharmed, the only solace in the whole incident. However, it is disturbing to note that the incident happened despite heavy security in place. It is amply clear that the security breach has occurred and it is the prime duty of the Centre, mainly Home Minister Amit Shah to unravel the truth behind the incident before the country by conducting an impartial probe,” demanded Siddharamaiah.

“If keenly observed, the miscreants chose to carry out their sinister act on the day of anniversary of Parliament attack (Dec. 13, 2001), that triggers suspicion over any plot. Moreover, during the attack on Parliament during 2001, it was BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Government that was in power. Now, there are many questions over country’s safety,” said Siddharamaiah.

“If there was any truth behind passes issued to suspects from Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simmha’s Office, the MP should also be subjected to probe at the earliest. The suspects should be either known to the MP, if not, how did the MP issue passes to strangers? Even a mishap due to callous attitude is liable for punishment within the ambit of law. Sansat Bhavan, which is considered as the heart of the country, has an impregnable security, but still how did the youths manage to get inside with smoke bombs? Is there any insider’s involvement in the case? Or has any external forces orchestrated the incident involving youths in executing their plan?” — Prime Minister Modi should answer all these and many more questions that have been mooted in the wake of security breach at the Parliament House, demanded Siddharamaiah in his tweet.

Why did MP issue passes to such people?

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said: “MP Pratap Simmha is an intelligent person, why did he issue passes to such people?”

Saying that he doesn’t want to take the name of Simmha, Shivakumar, who came down heavily on the former said, “It is alleged that the passes were issued to the youths involved in yesterday’s incident by Simmha’s Office. Everybody is calling and enquiring about the incident. I saw it on TV, the intruders jumped from the top…”