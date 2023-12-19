Manoranjan was holed up in his room consistently

December 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Manoranjan is the son of Devarajegowda from Mallapura village in Arkalgud taluk, Hassan district. The family relocated to Mysuru for Manoranjan’s education. Despite owning 9 acres of land and a significant coconut plantation, Manoranjan showed little interest in agriculture, seldom accompanying his father to the property.

Focusing on his son’s education, even Devarajegowda did not press Manoranjan to take up farming. Manoranjan’s interests and activities ultimately led him down a different and unfortunately troubled path.

As a bright student, Manoranjan secured a seat in Engineering through CET but abruptly discontinued the BE course. He spent most of his time in isolation at home, rarely leaving his room and limited his interactions to essential activities, such as bathing and meals, during which he engaged with his family. Finding solace in reading, his room served both as a prison and a haven, according to sources.

Manoranjan led solitary lifestyle and reportedly had no local friends. The Police and media presence in front of his house caused an unusual disruption in the typically quiet neighbourhood yesterday, leading residents to maintain self-imposed seclusion due to the heightened Police presence.

Reports suggest that Manoranjan connected with the five other accused through a mobile app, forming a ‘Bhagat Singh fan club.’ A year ago, they gathered in Mysuru. Manoranjan actively participated in a WhatsApp group named after revolutionaries, engaging in discussions on corruption and violence. Sagar Sharma facilitated his contact with others, including Neelam.