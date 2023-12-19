Christmas Carnival-2023 at St. Philomena’s Church from Dec. 21 to 23

December 19, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: St. Philomena’s Church, Mysuru, has announced its upcoming Christmas Carnival-2023, the second edition of a fun-filled event embracing the spirit of the holiday season.

The Carnival will take place from Dec. 21 to 23 at its premises in city from 10 am to 10 pm.

This festive celebration aims to bring all the communities together and create lasting memories for all attendees.

The Christmas Carnival promises to be filled with joy, laughter and excitement, offering a wide range of activities for people of all ages. Attendees can look forward to enjoying thrilling rides, entertaining game booths, delicious food stalls, live musical performances and much more. The Carnival will also feature a dedicated children’s area, ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

In addition to the exciting attractions, the Christmas Carnival will include a beautiful Christmas Market, where attendees can browse and shop for unique gifts and festive decorations. Local vendors and artisans will showcase their products at the event, said Rev. Fr. Staney Almeida, Parish Priest, St. Philomena’s Church.

The Christmas Carnival is not only a celebration of joy and togetherness but also a way for the Church to give back to the community. A portion of the proceeds raised from the event will go towards supporting local charity initiatives and projects, spreading the spirit of compassion and love this Christmas.

Day-1 of the Carnival will see the Church host a special Christmas tree celebration where everyone will gather to adorn a beautiful Christmas tree with ornaments, lights and tinsel.

Day-2 will have Christmas Quiz, Dress like Santa and other artists like face painting, Skaters and Magicians along with live fusion music will enthral visitors.

Day-3 will see “Christmas Cantata” (Main Event), a show-stopping musical event with beautiful music-filled stages and eternal message of hope. Christmas Cantata instils in its audiences the true meaning of Christmas, which is the birth of hope, love and God’s forgiveness in our hearts.

Admission is free and all can attend and experience the festive atmosphere. For more details, contact Mob: 77604-51196 or 98860-55878.