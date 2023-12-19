Traffic Cops can’t collect fine: HC

December 19, 2023

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court (HC) has ordered that there is no provision for the Traffic Police to collect fine from vehicle riders for the violation of traffic rules, at any situation.

A Bench of Judge Hemanth Chandan Gowdar has issued this order after admitting the application of K.T. Nataraj, a resident of Subhash Nagar, K.R. Pet town, seeking the quashing of a First Information Report (FIR) filed against him for restraining the Police from discharging his duties, by using force and refusing to pay the fine for not wearing helmet.

Quoting an order of 2019, the Bench said: “The Police should video record the offence in the case of traffic violations. But there is no provision for Traffic Police to collect fine from the vehicle riders. If any person resorts to assault the Police Officer, the assailant should be prevented from using force. The jurisdictional Police should be summoned to spot and the accused should be handed over to them. Or else, the case of assault and restraining the Government Officer from discharging his duties by force, cannot be proven.”

When contacted City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, he said: “The HC order will be followed, but we have not received any directions in this regard either from Police Dept. or the State Government. According to HC, there is no provision to collect fine amount, but we will look into whether can conduct vehicle inspections for traffic violations or not, after seeking further information in this regard.”