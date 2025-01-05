Railway underpasses near BRBNMPL, J.P. Nagar to open soon?

January 5, 2025

Ex-MP Prathap Simha inspects works; confident of underpass works to be completed in a month

Mysuru: Former Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha inspected the ongoing works on the construction of Railway Underpass near Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note Mudran Private Limited (BRBNMPL) and J.P. Nagar in city yesterday.

Simha instructed the officials to complete the works on railway underpasses at the earliest to facilitate traffic movement, as the works near KRS junction on Outer-Ring Road (ORR) and Bengaluru-Mysuru Line Junction may take a minimum of six months to complete.

Simha, when was the MP had exerted pressure on the Government to hand over the maintenance of ORR to National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) from Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Besides, he had strove hard to get Rs.142 crore sanctioned for the asphaltation works of the complete stretch of ORR.

Amid this, it had become inevitable to widen the existing four railway underpasses on 43.5 km stretch of the ORR, followed by the public demand. The permission of Railways and NHAI was essential to take up the work. Simha had held discussions with Union Transport Minister Nithin Gadkari and had succeeded in getting the funds released.

Even after the Railways approved the plan to start Railway underpass works and the tender had been awarded, the works remained incomplete even after two years of launching the works.

Simha is confident that, the Railway underpass works near BRBNMPL and J.P. Nagar junctions will be completed within a month and opened for traffic.