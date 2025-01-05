KSRTC bus fare hike comes into effect
News

KSRTC bus fare hike comes into effect

January 5, 2025
  • Fares hiked between 15 percent and 20 percent
  • While State Government continues free bus to women, it has burnt a hole in men’s pockets

Bengaluru: The KSRTC has issued an order detailing revised ticket fares which came into effect from yesterday midnight.

Following State Government’s green signal to hike the fares, Road Transport Corporations have increased the fares between 15 percent and 20 percent anticipating the annual revenue collection by over Rs. 1,800 crore besides continuing free bus rides to women.

Fares of luxury and speed buses have been hiked by over 15 percent and when compared to the fares of private buses, the hike is between Rs. 300 and Rs. 500.

Though male commuters have expressed their anger stating that the State Government have put the burden of free bus rides to women on them, the State Government has stood its ground and has not changed the hiked fares.

Season-wise (peak and normal seasons) fare structure will be applicable for Rajahamsa (Ultra Deluxe), non-AC sleeper services, Airavata and Airavata Club class, AC sleeper buses, Ambari Utsav Class and Dream Class buses.

KSRTC noted that GST would be applicable only to AC services. “Premium buses’ fare hike will also be done at corporation level and their fares will be hiked by 15 percent,”                   said an official.

Revised Bus Fares from Mysuru [Mysuru-Bengaluru]

Place                          HikePresent         Revised
Bengaluru KBSRs. 145Rs. 167Rs. 22
Bengaluru MRBSRs. 139Rs. 160Rs. 21
Electric BusRs. 380Rs. 430Rs. 50
Airavata Club ClassRs. 410Rs. 460Rs. 50
RajahamsaRs. 250Rs. 280Rs. 30
ChannapatnaRs. 90Rs. 104Rs. 14
RamanagaraRs. 100Rs. 115Rs. 15
KanakapuraRs. 107Rs. 124Rs. 17
K.R. NagarRs. 50Rs. 58Rs. 8
HunsurRs. 50Rs. 58Rs. 8
PeriyapatnaRs. 70Rs. 81Rs. 11
H.D. KoteRs. 56Rs. 65Rs. 9
T. NarasipurRs. 37Rs. 43Rs. 6
NanjangudRs. 34Rs. 40Rs. 6
ChamarajanagarRs. 72Rs. 75Rs. 3
GundlupetRs. 72Rs. 75Rs. 3
KollegalRs. 71Rs. 75Rs. 4
YelandurRs. 65Rs. 75Rs. 10
MadikeriRs. 130Rs. 144Rs. 14
VirajpetRs. 130Rs. 138Rs. 8
SomwarpetRs. 125Rs. 144Rs. 19
MandyaRs. 50Rs. 58Rs. 8
MaddurRs. 65Rs. 75Rs. 10
MalavalliRs. 50Rs. 58Rs. 8
SrirangapatnaRs. 28Rs. 33Rs. 5
K.R. PetRs. 60Rs. 69Rs. 9
NagamangalaRs. 80Rs. 92Rs. 12
PandavapuraRs. 37Rs. 43Rs. 6
AnekalRs. 184Rs. 212Rs. 28
DoddaballapuraRs. 196Rs. 226Rs. 30
DevanahalliRs. 190Rs. 219Rs. 29
HoskoteRs. 190Rs. 219Rs. 29
HassanRs. 125Rs. 144Rs. 19
BellurRs. 163Rs. 188Rs. 25
HolenarasipurRs. 95Rs. 110Rs. 15
ArsikereRs. 145Rs. 167Rs. 22
ChannapatnaRs. 95Rs. 110Rs. 15
ArakalagudRs. 120Rs. 138Rs. 18
SakleshpurRs. 163Rs. 188Rs. 25
MangaluruRs. 270Rs. 311Rs. 41
