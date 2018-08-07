Raised median marker reflectors installed on Hunsur Road

Mysuru: Raised median marker reflectors have been installed on Hunsur Road from Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) to Hinkal which is being developed by the National Highway Department. Works on installing yellow coloured reflectors (Road Studs) on either sides of the raised median (one pair of reflectors for every six meters) was taken up yesterday from Paduvarahalli Signal Lights junction up to Valmiki Road junction.

Today, the reflectors were being installed from Metropole Hotel Circle up to Valmiki Road junction and from Paduvarahalli Signal Lights Junction up to the traffic signal lights near Greens Hotel. Later, the reflectors would be installed from the traffic signal lights near Greens Hotel up to Hinkal Traffic Signal Lights, said National Highway officials.

Raised median reflector marker is a safety device used on roads to help motorists identify the median and drive and ride vehicles safely especially during night. Raised reflective markers include a lens or sheeting that enhances their visibility by retroreflecting automotive headlights. Some other names for raised median markers include convex vibration lines, Botts’ dots, delineators, cat’s eyes, road studs or road turtles. Sometimes they are simply referred to as ‘reflectors.’

The works taken up by the National Highway Department at a cost of Rs.12 crore include straightening of the stretch from Jaladarshini Guest House to Valmiki Road junction and development of the road and footpath from Metropole Hotel Circle up to Hinkal junction. The raised median reflector markers are being installed to prevent road mishaps and the reflectors have added beauty to the road.

The works on footpath is going on in full swing and the Hunsur Road development works would be completed by this month end, said National Highways Executive Engineer Jagadish.