‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march by Congress
News, Top Stories

‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march by Congress

August 31, 2024

Demands Guv’s permission to prosecute Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and three former BJP Ministers

Bengaluru: The Congress party, led by Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, held ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo,’ a protest rally against the Governor’s sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA illegal site allotment scam, here this morning.

Earlier, the Congress party leaders, including CM Siddaramaiah, Cabinet Ministers, party MPs, Legislators and others, held a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha against the Central Government for alleged misuse of Governor’s Office.

They were demanding that the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot be fair and give permission to prosecute Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has been named by Lokayukta in a mining scam, former BJP Ministers Murugesh Nirani, Shashikala Jolle and G. Janardhan Reddy, who are facing corruption charges.

CM Siddaramaiah has alleged that the Governor’s office had been misused to ‘destabilise’ the democratically-elected State Government. In a post on X, CM Siddaramaiah said that the protest was against Governor’s discriminatory decision by not granting permission to prosecuteKumaraswamy and others.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, speaking to media persons after submitting the memorandum to Governor, said “The enquiry against Kumaraswamy has been completed. We urge the Governor to grant permission to prosecute these BJP and JD(S) leaders.”

The ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ protest march which began from Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Vidhana Soudha culminated at Raj Bhavan where the Congress party leaders submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaarwarchand Gehlot.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching