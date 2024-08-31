‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march by Congress

August 31, 2024

Demands Guv’s permission to prosecute Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and three former BJP Ministers

Bengaluru: The Congress party, led by Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, held ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo,’ a protest rally against the Governor’s sanction to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA illegal site allotment scam, here this morning.

Earlier, the Congress party leaders, including CM Siddaramaiah, Cabinet Ministers, party MPs, Legislators and others, held a dharna in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Vidhana Soudha against the Central Government for alleged misuse of Governor’s Office.

They were demanding that the Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot be fair and give permission to prosecute Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has been named by Lokayukta in a mining scam, former BJP Ministers Murugesh Nirani, Shashikala Jolle and G. Janardhan Reddy, who are facing corruption charges.

CM Siddaramaiah has alleged that the Governor’s office had been misused to ‘destabilise’ the democratically-elected State Government. In a post on X, CM Siddaramaiah said that the protest was against Governor’s discriminatory decision by not granting permission to prosecuteKumaraswamy and others.

Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, speaking to media persons after submitting the memorandum to Governor, said “The enquiry against Kumaraswamy has been completed. We urge the Governor to grant permission to prosecute these BJP and JD(S) leaders.”

The ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ protest march which began from Mahatma Gandhi Statue in Vidhana Soudha culminated at Raj Bhavan where the Congress party leaders submitted a memorandum to Governor Thaarwarchand Gehlot.