KPCC Spokesperson files plaint against RTI activist

August 31, 2024

Lakshmana asks for externment of Snehamayi Krishna

Mysuru: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Spokesperson M. Lakshmana has lodged a complaint with the City Police Commissioner against Right To Information (RTI) activist Snehamayi Krishna who has petitioned the Karnataka Governor to sanction prosecution against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in alleged irregularities with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment.

In his complaint, Lakshmana alleged that Snehamayi Krishna, who faces 17 criminal cases across the State, is accused of land grabbing and intimidating prominent figures, including the complainant. He has called for immediate action, requesting that Krishna be banished from Mysuru and that a Goonda Act case be filed against him.

This complaint by Lakshmana is in counter to the complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna at Lakshmipuram Police Station on Aug. 28, accusing CM Siddaramaiah’s wife B.M. Parvathi, KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana and others, of fabricating and tampering with documents.

Lakshmana cited a Police report that stated Snehamayi Krishna submitted 110 RTI applications to various departments in 2022-2023. “He obtained documents from the Government departments and forged RTI information by using fake seals and he also tampered with documents and used whitener on some letters,” Lakshmana alleged.

“Despite Snehamayi Krishna’s long history of criminal activity, including alleged blackmail and extortion, and the requirement for the Police to file security cases every six months, no action has been taken. This inaction has prompted questions about why the Police have not addressed Krishna’s ongoing criminal behaviour and the apparent negligence in handling his case,” Lakshmana said.