CA site: District Congress rubbishes charges against Mallikarjun Kharge

August 31, 2024

Mysuru: Rubbishing Opposition Leader in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy’s charges that a Trust run by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge’s family had illegally got a CA site from KIADB, as baseless and politically motivated, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar said that the site allotment was purely legal.

Addressing a press meet at Congress Bhavan in city yesterday, he said that out of the 283 applications that the KIADB received from across the State, 193 applications have been approved and Siddartha Trust run by the Kharge family is one of them. The Trust has been allotted the site legally and there was nothing illegal about it, he asserted.

It is an irony that those who politically grew up in Kharge’s house are now making allegations against him, Dr. Vijaykumar said referring to Narayanaswamy, who is in the BJP now.

Alleging that Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, who got 2 acres and 8 guntas of KIADB land  in Mysuru’s Hebbal Industrial Area in the name of Brindavan Software in 2006, has not yet opened the  proposed company even after 18 years, Dr. Vijaykumar said that the District Congress would  write to the KIADB authorities to fence  the land and take possession of it.

Akhila Karnataka Mallikarjun Kharge Abhimanigala Balaga President C. Narendra, who also addressed the press meet, said that Chalavadi Narayanaswamy’s son Pradeep Chowdhary, who got a site from KIADB at Hootagalli Industrial area, had sold the site to others. Similarly, Chowdhary had got the sites at a discounted price at Mandya and Hoskote and sold them too, he alleged.

Strongly condemning Narayanaswamy’s allegations against Kharge, he warned of Statewide protests if Narayanaswamy continues to make false charges against Kharge.

KEA Chairman Ayub Khan, City Congress President R. Murthy and others were present.

