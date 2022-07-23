Seers release book on Siddharamaiah

July 23, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: The Kalamandira on Hunsur Road was jam-packed, both inside and outside, as a huge crowd of supporters of opposition leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah thronged the venue to witness the release of the book ‘Siddharamaiah Aadalita: Neeti Nirdhara’ (Siddharamaiah’s Administration: Policy Decisions) at the programme organised by Bengaluru’s Janamana Pratishtana this morning.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, Adichunchanagiri Mutt Seer Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji, Mysuru Shakha Mutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji and Mysuru Kaginele Mutt Seer Sri Shivanandapuri Swamji, jointly released the book, while Opposition Leader in the Rajya Sabha and veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp.

The book was released ahead of Siddharamaiah’s 75th birthday celebrations to be held at Davanagere on Aug. 3.

Former Minister and senior Congress leader Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who was the first speaker, said that Siddharamaiah always strived for giving a good administration. Maintaining that the Siddharamaiah administration was very much in accordance with the principles and provisions laid down in the Constitution, he said that Siddu, as he was popularly called, is a friendly person who mingled easily with the common man.

Pointing out that Siddharamaiah used to occasionally burst into anger only for the cause of the common man, the poor, marginalised and oppressed sections of the society, Dr. Mahadevappa said that Siddharamaiah never went out of the way of Constitution during his five-year rule as the CM.

Recalling that minutes after becoming the CM in 2013, Siddharamaiah announced ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme aimed at providing free rice and other grains to the poor, he said this shows the concerns that the former CM had for the poor.

Highlighting the schemes, plans, programmes, projects and initiatives of the Siddharamaiah Government, he asserted that the former CM took bold decisions that were in favour of the farmers, at a time when the farming community across the country was distraught. He further said that Siddharamaiah never encouraged communalism, casteism or other discriminatory practices.

The book explains how democracy was maintained during Siddharamaiah’s tenure as CM, Commitment to the Constitution, on how a strong leadership should be, social justice, the electoral system, what type of people should come to power etc., Dr. Mahadevappa said adding that Siddharamaiah in keeping with democratic traditions, did not make attempts to silence the opposition.

Opposition leader in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who began his speech in a lighter vein, said that Siddharamaiah ‘Ordered’ him to come to the programme, which he has done.

Maintaining that he had not come to the event for making the former CM happy, Kharge said he attended this programme to highlight the contributions and achievements of Siddharamaiah during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

Contending that Anna Bhagya scheme, aimed at feeding crores of poor people, was one of the most crucial decisions taken by the Siddharamaiah Government, he said only those who have real concerns for the poor will announce such programmes. Noting that the former CM had deep concerns for the farming community too, he said that as CM, Siddu sanctioned huge amount of funds for key irrigation projects.

Kharge also took a dig at the current BJP Government, saying that the people will not spare elected representatives who do not work for the welfare and well-being of the common man, when in power.

The 436-page book contains articles on Siddharamaiah’s achievements, policy decisions and programmes during his tenure as the CM, by 27 writers from across the State. All the writers of the book were felicitated by the Seers on the occasion.

Former Vice-Chancellor Dr. Sabiha Bhumigowda introduced the book. Former Legislative Council Chairman Dr. B.L. Shankar presided over the event.

The book editors Lakshman Kodase, who is also the President of Janamana Pratishtana and K.T. Chikkanna (Ka.Tha. Chikkanna), Janamana Pratishtana Co-ordinator M. Ramaiah, Secretary Dr. Prajwal G. Raj and a host of writers were present among others.

Earlier, noted danseuse Dr. Kripa Phadke and team presented a ‘Raitha Geethe’ dance.