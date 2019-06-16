Suttur Seer greets Prez
Suttur Seer greets Prez

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Union Ministrer D.V. Sadanandagowda seen greeting President of India Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi recently as Vice-Chancellor of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research Dr. B. Suresh looks on.

June 16, 2019

