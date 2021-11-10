‘I will be happy if a Dalit becomes Chief Minister’

November 10, 2021

Former CM Siddharamaiah inaugurates Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Samudaya Bhavan

Mysuru: Maintaining that he will be among the first to welcome if a Dalit leader becomes the Chief Minister of the State, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that he is a strong proponent of social justice and that all marginalised sections should get their share of power.

He was speaking after inaugurating Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Samudaya Bhavan at a programme organised under the aegis of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Kshemabhivruddhi Sangha at Hinkal on Hunsur Road here yesterday.

Asserting that only those who are committed for implementing the provisions of the Constitution should be brought to power, Siddharamaiah said that he always worked in accordance with the Constitution during his tenure as the CM and he was ready for a public debate on the issue.

Listing the welfare programmes he initiated for SC, ST, Backward Classes and Minority Communities when he was the Chief Minister, Siddharamaiah said that SC and ST Communities should get education and fulfil the dreams of Dalit icon Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The communities should fight against injustice in society and work for underprivileged and disadvantaged sections, he added.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD), who presided over the event, said that Dalits should realise the dreams of Dr. Ambedkar by getting educated and organised.

Pointing out that Dr. Ambedkar had always fought for equality, he said that it is the responsibility of everyone to ensure that it becomes a reality in the true sense.

Urilingi Peddi Mutt Seer Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji, in his address, said that democracy is currently in danger. Expressing concerns that social justice is being given a go by, he said that democracy will collapse if there is no economic and social equality.

Pointing out that Dr. Ambedkar must not remain only in statues, busts, flexes and boards, the Seer observed that the best way to honour the Father of the Indian Constitution is to follow his thoughts and ideals in practice.

Earlier, Siddharamaiah was brought in a procession from Hinkal Main Road to the venue where he was given a ‘Poornakumbha’ welcome.

Former City Mayor and BSP leader Purushottam, Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath, MLC R. Dharmasena, Mysuru & Chamarajanagar District Co-operative Central (MCDCC) Bank President G.D. Harish Gowda, former MP Kagalawadi M. Shivanna, former MLC K.C. Puttasiddashetty, Congress leaders K. Marigowda, K. Harishgowda, Rakesh Papanna, Kotehundi Mahadeva and others were present.

One time rivals Siddharamaiah and GTD share dais

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddharamaiah of the Congress and Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda, who were bitter rivals in the high-stakes battle for Chamundeshwari seat in the 2018 Assembly polls, shared the dais at the event, amid the buzz that the Chamundeshwari MLA could join the Congress.

GTD, who has maintained a distance with JD(S) — on which ticket he was elected — for over two years now, had stated that he will not remain in JD(S). GTD had also met Siddharamaiah, when he reportedly sought his support to join the Congress. Now with the sharing of stage, the two showed that they have buried the hatchet by praising each other.