It is left to GTD’s decision to join the Congress: Siddharamaiah

November 10, 2021

Mysuru: Asserting that Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) was only a political rival and not an enemy, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that it is left to the MLA to decide on joining the Congress.

He was speaking after inaugurating Sri Hombalamma and Siddarameshwara Samudaya Bhavan at Kergalli in the taluk, coming under Chamundeshwari Assembly segment yesterday.

Observing that the people of Chamundeshwari Constituency have given him a firm footing in politics, Siddharamaiah said he was happy about the warmth and affection that he has been getting from the people of the Constituency though he lost the 2018 Assembly polls from here.

Maintaining that GTD has the mind to join the Congress, he said that at the same it is equally true that JD(S) Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda too is trying to retain GTD in the JD(S). However, it is left to the MLA to decide on joining the Congress, he said adding that the Congress is a party which carries everyone along.

Recalling the affection shown by the voters of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment which also covers several villages in Mysuru taluk, Siddharamaiah said that the Community Hall (Samudaya Bhavan) at Kergalli has been beautifully built. Contending that such Community Halls are rare in rural parts of the country, he said that he felt extremely happy for having inaugurated the Bhavan.

Expressing gratitude for the people for showing such an affection for him since he entered politics four decades ago, Siddharamaiah said that wins and losses are common in electoral politics and it is the affection of the people that remains forever.

When some in the gathering raised slogans that Siddharamaiah would be the next Prime Minister, the Congress leader retorted and asked the gathering to stop saying such things and instead support him wholeheartedly.

GTD, who shared the stage with Siddharamaiah here too and addressed the gathering, praised the former Chief Minister. Recalling his association with Siddharamaiah since the 80s, when he, Siddu, Krishnamadegowda, C. Basvegowda and other such leaders grew up together in politics, GTD said that though Siddu may appear rough and tough outside, he has a very soft heart.

Stating that Siddharamaiah has the quality to carry out all castes and communities along, GTD said that it was Siddu who was chiefly responsible for the growth of Dalit leader Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and that of many others from Veerashaiva-Lingayat and other communities.

Siddharamaiah, GTD and his son G.D. Harish Gowda, who is MCDCC Bank President, were honoured with a huge Rose flower garland, covering all the three, on the occasion.

Earlier, Siddharamaiah and GTD were accorded a grand welcome, with villagers busting crackers and showering petals on the leaders.

KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath, Hombalamma Trust President M. Kenchappa, Corporator Gopi and others were present.