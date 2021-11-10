Sangolli Rayanna is an inspiration for younger generation

November 10, 2021

Siddharamaiah unveils statue of the freedom fighter at Nanjangud taluk

Nanjangud: Asserting that revolutionary freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna, who laid down his life for the sake of the country’s independence, Opposition Leader and former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah said that Sangolli Rayanna will remain as an immortal inspiration for generations to come.

He was speaking after unveiling the statue of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna at Hosaveedu village in Nanjangud taluk yesterday.

Noting that Sangolli Rayanna stood like a rock with Kittur Rani Channamma in the battle against Britishers in the early part of 19th century, Siddharamaiah said that the revolutionary freedom fighter’s heroics must be a model for the younger generation of today.

Pointing out that he sanctioned Rs.260 crore for construction of Sangolli Rayanna Sainik School when he was the Chief Minister, he said that Bengaluru’s Majestic Railway Station (Central Railway Station) also was renamed as Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Station when he was the CM. The Opposition Leader urged the Government to transform Rayanna’s birthplace into a famous tourist spot.

KPCC Working President R. Dhruvanarayan, H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu, MLC R. Dharmasena, former MLA Kalale Keshavamurthy, former MP Kagalawadi Shivanna and others were present.