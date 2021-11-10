French Bull Dog bitten by Russell’s Viper successfully treated by city Vet

November 10, 2021

Mysuru: A French Bull Dog, which was bitten by a venomous Russell’s Viper snake, has been successfully treated by the veterinarian of a pet clinic in city.

Suman, a resident of Vijayanagar 4th Stage and owner of a six-month-old female French Bull Dog named Dolly, had gone out of the house. When she returned home at about 4 pm, she found Dolly’s face swollen and in a serious condition.

On examining footages of CCTV cameras installed in the house, Suman saw a Russell’s Viper snake entering the house and striking Dolly on the face at about 1 pm. Shocked on seeing the Viper biting the dog, Suman immediately rushed Dolly to Dr. H.V. Deepak of Shree Pet Clinic in Vijayanagar 4th Stage and informed the veterinarian about the Viper biting the dog.

CCTV footage of Russell’s Viper inside the house.

Dr. Deepak, on examining Dolly, found the fang marks on the face of Dolly and blood oozing out continuously due to Haemotoxic venom injected by the Viper snake. Haemotoxic venom destroys red blood cells, disrupts blood clotting and may cause organ degeneration and generalised tissue damage. Injury from a hemotoxic agent is often very painful and can cause permanent damage and in severe cases death.

Dr. Deepak immediately administered Anti Venom injection to Dolly. After some time, the bleeding stopped and Dolly was responding well to the treatment and was out of danger and the functioning of the kidneys and liver was also normal. Dolly was treated by Dr. Deepak, who was assisted by Veterinary Assistant Suchethan and A.N. Shriya.