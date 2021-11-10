MP Pratap Simha launches waste disposal vehicles

November 10, 2021

Mysuru: Under the ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha launched waste disposal vehicles to cover 18 Gram Panchayats of Chamundeshwari Assembly segment, at the Taluk Office (Mini Vidhana Soudha) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Pratap Simha stressed on the need for proper and organised disposal of wastes in all villages. He pointed out that the Union Government has come up with ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ for proper segregation, collection and disposal of all sorts of wastes in rural areas.

Underlining the need for making every village ‘plastic-free’, he said that it is important to conduct awareness programmes on shunning use of plastics in festivals, fairs and such other mass events. He asked the people to use garbage bins for disposal of plastic wastes and cautioned that indiscreet dumping of plastic wastes is hazardous for ecology and environment.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda said it has been planned to make all areas coming under Gram Panchayats garbage-free. Stressing on the need for scientific disposal of wastes, he highlighted the importance of maintaining hygiene in rural areas and sought the co-operation of the people in this regard.

Noting that cleanliness is key for a healthy village, he directed the officials to ensure that villages have all civic amenities and other basic infrastructure, as it is vital for rural growth.

Devegowda lauded the officials for doing a good job in respect of MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act) Scheme in some Gram Panchayats and for good quality concrete roads in several villages that were also executed under MNREGA.

Earlier, a Waste Management Unit was inaugurated in Beerihundi Gram Panchayat limits.

Mysuru Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer M.S. Ramesh, Gram Panchayat Presidents and other officials were present.