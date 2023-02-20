Raja Maarga, a great show by dancers of Mysuru

February 20, 2023

Bhushans’ Academy of performing Arts and Visual Presentation, in association with Kaveri Natya Yoga, USA, presented an exclusive ‘Raja Maarga,’ a unique evening of dance on the compositions of Mysore Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar at RamaGovind Auditorium in Ramakrishnanagar recently.

The event was very beautifully conceptualised by acclaimed Bharatanatyam artistes Sreedhara Akkihebbalu, USA and Badari Divya Bhushan, Mysuru. Several renowned, acclaimed, celebrity artistes of Mysuru — Badari Divya Bhushan, Dr. Kripa Phadke, Dr. Tulasi Ramachandra, Varija Nalige, Dr. Chethana Radhakrishna, Jyothi Hegde, Sindhu Kiran, Dr. Anjana Bhushan, Gowri Priya and Padmini Upadhya — presented the exclusive pieces from the CD ‘Raja Maarga’ brought out by Ananya and Dr. Sreedhara Akkihebbalu.

The event was inaugurated by Dr. Vasundhara Doraswamy and Dr. Sukanya Prabhakar.

The packed auditorium witnessed one of its kind spectacular presentations by elite artistes which received thunderous applause!

—Promitha