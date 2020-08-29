Rajnath Singh heaps praises on Suttur Mutt

August 29, 2020

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurates 105th Jayanti Mahotsava of Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji from New Delhi

Mysuru/Mysore: Virtually inaugurating the Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Mahasamsthana Mutt’s 23rd Peethadhipati Dr. Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji’s 105th Jayanti Mahotsava, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Suttur Mutt for offering food, education and social service.

“The Mutt’s commitment to ease hunger, its focus on Dhyana, Adhyatma, social awareness, social justice, rural health and agriculture and education is exemplary and is a benchmark. The Government of India too is functioning on the same premise for the nation to become Aatma Nirbhar,” he said.

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji graced the occasion and the event was presided over by Former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa released an animation film ‘Sri Suttur Srimatha – Guruparampare’ and ‘The Heritage of Sri Suttur Math’. Leader of the Opposition and former CM Siddharamaiah released books ‘Kayaka Tapasvi’, ‘Neethi Samrajya Shathaka’ while Deputy CM Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan released a special edition of ‘Prasada’.

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar distributed prizes to achievers of JSS Medical College and retired Vice Chancellor of Karnataka Sanskrit University Dr. Mallepuram G. Venkatesh offered ‘Guru Namana’ and spoke about the books. MLC A.H. Vishwanath and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, JSS Mahavidyapeeta Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath and others were present.