Rangayana to stage ‘Omme Hennagu’

October 11, 2025

Mysuru, Oct. 11 (MTY&VNS)- Rangayana Theatre Repertory will be staging the play ‘Omme Hennagu,’ inspired by the stories of International Booker Prize Winner Banu Mushtaq, on Oct. 12 at 6.30 pm at Bhoomigeeta, said Rangayana Director Satish Tiptur here this morning.

Addressing media persons after releasing the posters of the play at Rangayana, he said that the play had been directed by Savita Rani, a graduate from National School of Drama, New Delhi.

He also added that Banu Mashtaq had also been invited for which she had agreed to come on one of the days during weekends to watch the play.

Speaking on the occasion, Play Director Savita Rani said that the play was not related to one particular community but it was an effort to expose the atrocities meted out against women in the society.

Assistant Play Director H.K. Shewtha Rani mentioned that play was inspired by stories such as Shaista Mahal Na Kallina Chappadigalu (Stone slabs of Shaista Mahal), Kappu Nagarahaavu (Black Cobra), Hrudaya Deepa (Heart Lamp), Omme Hennagu Prabhuve (Be a Woman Once, Oh Lord) authored by Banu Mushtaq, that through light on the suffering of women in a male-dominated society.

The play, which is about 1 hour 20 minutes, will feature senior Rangayana artistes K.R. Nandini and B.N. Shashikala and will be staged on every Sunday for the next five weeks.

Rangayana Dy. Director Dr. M.D. Sudarshan and Ranga Samaja Member H.S. Suresh Babu were present on the occasion.