‘Rangayanadangaladalli Janapadaru’: Folk fest begins in city

March 6, 2022

Mysuru: ‘Rangayanadangaladalli Janapadaru’, a two-day folk festival organised by Rangayana in association with the Directorate of Kannada and Culture ahead of ‘Bahuroopi’ National Theatre Fest, got off to a colourful start at Rangayana premises yesterday.

District Minister S.T. Somashekar, who spoke after inaugurating the folk fest, said that it is not correct to place hurdles for Rangayana’s programmes.

Pointing out that he has directed officials to give full co-operation for all Rangayana programmes, he said it is happy to note that the event has been organised for the promotion of SC/ST artistes. Stating that he is aware of the problems of artistes, Somashekar assured that he would make honest efforts to address issues faced by artistes.

Somashekar also complimented MLA L. Nagendra for his efforts to get Rs. 89 crore budgetary allocation for upgradation of K.R. Hospital and Rs. 52 crore for the development of Chamaraja constituency.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra presided. Recalling the contributions made by the erstwhile Mysore Maharajas for popularising Music, Arts, Literature and Culture, he wished that Mysuru Rangayana too become as famous as our Palace in the future. Lauding the work of Mysuru Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa, the MLA said that he would do all what he can to resolve the problems of artistes.

Rangayana Director Addanda Cariappa, in his address, said that it is satisfactory to note that cultural activities have gained momentum after a two-year gap due to COVID. Asserting that the fest provides a platform for SC/ST artistes to display their talent, he said the Rangayana has been doing its best to come to the help of artistes, who are facing a lot of hardship due to the pandemic. Cariappa also maintained that Rangayana did not leave out any artiste in its rolls even during the pandemic.

Senior folk artiste Sobaane Gowramma of Chamarajanagar, who spoke after launching the folk performances by singing of a Sobaane Pada, regretted that blind artistes, including her, were not getting any Governmental benefits. Stating that the Govt. is paying them a meagre honorarium once in 2-3 months, she said that a majority of

artistes are facing a lot of hardships due to loss of income and lack of opportunities. Stressing on the need for popularising the art of Sobaane singing, Gowramma wanted the Government to come to the aid of artistes as they are struggling to lead life.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev inaugurated a 10-day sculpture camp, organised as part of the fest, by chiseling a sculpture.

The event at Rangayana began with the rendering of a Kuvempu song by Ramachandra Hadapad and troupe.

Grand procession

Earlier, a colourful procession by a host of folk troupes was taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple, Palace North Gate, to Rangayana on Hunsur Road. Hundreds of folk artistes from across the State took part in the procession, which drew large crowds all along the route.

MLC C.N. Manjegowda, Kannada & Culture Dept.-Bengaluru Joint Director Balwant Rao Patil, Mysuru Jt. Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Rangayana Deputy Director Nirmala Mathapati and others were present.

The two-day event, featuring seminar and folk performances, will conclude tonight.