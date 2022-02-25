Rangayana to host Janapara Utsava on March 5, 6

February 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: In a first-of-its-kind, city’s theatre repertory Rangayana will be hosting ‘Janapara Utsava’, a two-day Folklore Fest with the theme ‘Rangayanadangaladalli Janapadaru’ in association with Kannada and Culture Department on Mar. 5 and 6.

The fest has been organised as a prelude to the 10-day Bahuroopi National Theatre festival, which is scheduled to take place from Mar.11 to 20 in Rangayana.

Announcing this at a press meet at B.V. Karanth Rangachavadi here yesterday, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa said that as part of the folk fest, a colourful procession of folk artistes will be taken out from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate at 3 pm on Mar.5, which will be flagged off by K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas. The event will be formally inaugurated by District Minister S.T. Somashekar in Rangayana premises at 4.30 pm on Mar.5.

Senior blind folk artiste Sobaane Gowramma will launch the folk performance while Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad will inaugurate a sculptural art workshop. Chamaraja MLA L.Nagendra will preside. Kannada and Culture Director S. Rangappa will be present, he said.

Ten noted sculptors will be taking part in the sculpture workshop at Rangayana on Mar. 5 and 6.

Stating that the fest has been organised under SC/ST sub-plan, Cariappa said that more than 900 SC/ST artistes representing about 50 folk troupes from across the State will be taking part in this two-day event, which will take place at two venues — Vanaranga and B.V. Karanth Rangachavadi.

The second day event (Mar.6) will commence with the performance of Chande Mela at 9.30 am at B.V. Karanth Rangachavadi. The event will feature three seminars starting at 11 am, following which folk programmes will take place. The folk fest will come to an end with the staging of the play ‘Ondu Halliya Kathe’ at 7.30 pm, he said.

‘Gadiyalli Kannada Nataka’ from Feb. 26

Continuing, Cariappa said that in a bid to promote the theatre in border districts, Rangayana, in association with Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority, will be holding ‘Gadiyalli Kannada Nataka’ event at three places, starting from Feb.26.

Gundlupet MLA C.S. Niranjankumar will inaugurate the event at Gurubhavan in Gundlupet town of Chamarajanagar district at 5.30 pm on Feb.26. Karnataka Border Areas Development Authority Chairman Dr. C. Somashekar, Chamarajanagar District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President M. Shailakumar and Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa will be present. Junior artistes of Mysuru Rangayana will stage the play ‘Mookana Makkalu’, which will be followed by a Rangasangeetha.

The second event will take place at Ponnampet Government School Centenary Hall in Kodagu district at 5.30 pm on Feb.28. Virajpet MLA K.G. Bopaiah will inaugurate the event in the presence of MLC Suja Kushalappa and other dignitaries. Rangayana junior artistes will stage Poornachandra Tejaswi’s play ‘Krishnegowdana Aane’, which will be followed by Rangasangeetha.

The third event will take place at the Government High School at Magge village in H.D. Kote taluk at 11 am on Mar. 3. H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu will inaugurate the programme. The event will feature Kolata, Kamsaale, Kalaripayat and Rangasangeetha.

Referring to the resumption of performance of the popular ‘Parva’ play of acclaimed writer Dr. S.L. Bhyrappa, Cariappa said that the staging of the play will resume in the State from April and there are plans to stage the play in other States in June.

Rangayana has submitted a proposal to the Government for allotting an exclusive fund of Rs.50 lakh to the Bharatiya Ranga Shikshana Shaale run by the Rangayana, in the State budget, he added.