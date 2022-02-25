Indira Canteen Reality Check – 2: K.R. Hospital Canteen caters to patients, relatives and labourers

February 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Of all the 11 Indira Canteens that were set up in the city, the one at K.R. Hospital premises is the most busy one as it is always full of customers, majority of whom are patients, their relatives, labourers and students from nearby colleges.

This canteen is also better equipped than others and is well maintained. With good civic amenities such as pure drinking water, hygiene, lighting etc., the K.R. Hospital Indira Canteen stands tall among such canteens in the city, as Star of Mysore found out in a reality check.

According to Canteen Manager Darshan, 800 idlis and lemon rice of 60 to 70 kgs are prepared in the morning every day. In the afternoon, rice and sambar are cooked for 500 people and all the cooked food will be sold out within minutes of preparation, he said.

Pointing out that meals are supplied to customers for dinner directly from the supplier itself, he said that about 300 to 400 people will have food in the night every day. The MCC officials will make periodical checks of this Indira Canteen for maintenance, hygiene, quality etc., Darshan said.

Continuing, he said that as the food gets emptied within minutes, the unsold food at Indira Canteens on Jodi Thenginamara road in Bannimantap, near the KSRTC sub-urban bus stand and at other places, will be brought to K.R. Hospital Indira Canteen, where customers will be waiting.

“As the K.R. Hospital canteen is located at a central place and housed in the biggest hospital of the city, naturally there will be a good number of patients visiting the hospital along with their relatives or friends and hence the spot remains crowded most of the times. But the COVID pandemic saw a drop in the number of customers. However, the canteen has returned to pre-COVID level as regards the number of customers and hence business has picked up again”, said Darshan adding that this Canteen needs a couple of more staff to meet the rush of customers.