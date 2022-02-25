Two Mysuru students were ready to fly back but held up

February 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the flight ticket prices from Kyiv in Ukraine to India are hovering between Rs. 80,000 and Rs. 2 lakh, several Mysureans are making efforts to return home from the strife-torn country. As per information, there are 11 students from Mysuru who are studying at Kharkiv National Medical University in Kharkiv, Ukraine and among them, four are girl students.

Chandan Prakash Shetty, a native of K.R. Nagar, who is pursuing his MBBS course at Bukovinian State Medical University, was almost ready to fly back. He was stuck as the air space was closed. Sharing his thoughts with Star of Mysore over a video call, Chandan said that he was ready to fly and had made all arrangements.

“My parents call me once every 30 minutes to ascertain my condition and they are advising me to stock-up food, water and other necessary items. I have enough stocks and also the Indian Embassy employees are in constant touch with me and other Indians who are held up here,” he said.

Describing the ground situation in Ukraine, Chandan said that no one is venturing out of their homes as a war has been declared and Russia has already annexed certain parts of Ukraine. We are staying in the University hostel and we are in touch with other Indian students. The Indian Embassy has informed us to be ready with records and other stuff to leave as evacuation might happen any time,” he said.

Even Aisiri, daughter of Kuvempunagar residents Shivakumar and Geetha couple, was ready to leave Ukraine but was held up as the air space was shut. Aisiri is pursuing her fourth year MBBS course at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. “She was to land in Bengaluru yesterday but the Kyiv airport has been closed due to continuous shelling by Russian troops,” her mother Geetha told SOM.

“We are in touch with her through video calls and she has assured us not to panic. The Indian Embassy in Ukraine is very cooperative and sharing all information with the students and all the Indians who are stuck there. The Embassy has promised to provide a safe passage,” Geetha said.