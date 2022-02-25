Good to be home in Mysuru but I miss my Varsity, friends in Ukraine

February 25, 2022

Forced to flee war-torn Ukraine, medical student Priyanka returns to city just before shelling began

Mysore/Mysuru: Air India special flights from Kyiv in Ukraine have landed in India and those on board were mostly students who were returning after the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued advisories to leave Ukraine temporarily. But even days before the evacuation started, there was a mad scramble for tickets and the airlines jacked up prices. Priyanka Guru Mallesh, who came back to Mysuru just before Russia began pounding Ukraine, told Star of Mysore that they were confused about what next as the crises started building up.

Though her family expressed relief and joy after she landed safely, Priyanka terribly misses her University and friends and is praying for their well-being. “I really want to go back,” she said. Priyanka is pursuing her MBBS second year at Bukovinian State Medical University (BSMU) — one of the largest higher educational establishments in Chernivtsi.

This University is the first choice for Indian students to study MBBS in Ukraine. There are over 3,000 Indian students studying at BSMU and overall there are more than 20,000 Indians in Ukraine.

Returned on Feb. 23

“I went there in December 2020 and it was my second home. I was forced to flee and I returned to Bengaluru on Feb. 23,” she said. Priyanka opted for a private airline Air Arabia and her transit was at Sharjah (UAE). From there, she came to Bengaluru.

“All the flights were full and we were not getting the bookings. I got one by sheer luck,” she said. She had to pay Rs. 54,000 one way from Kyiv to India while the normal charge is Rs. 27,000.

Priyanka used to stay in western Ukraine (Chernivtsi) that shares borders with Moldova and Romania. “We were told that we were not under threat. But there was a blast in Ivanov and this place is very near to Chernivtsi. In fact, I was in Ivanov in January,” she recalled.

Priyanka Guru Mallesh

Confusion and panic

Many Indians have opted to come back. “I got the communication from the Indian Embassy last Sunday to return if I wanted to and then the rush for flight tickets began. I contacted my family members and decided to return. We were confused due to panic. Even without the permission of the Embassy, many students began booking tickets to return home,” she narrated.

“I waited for the Embassy for communication and also for the University to confirm the continuation of online studies. Till now we were having offline classes and we waited till the Embassy contacted us,” she said.

“Right now we are having online classes but I am not sure about that either. The teachers are facing internet issues and classes are being cancelled. I am keeping my fingers crossed. More than me, it is difficult for students to pursue fifth or sixth course. Their future is at stake,” she rued.

Emotionally attached

“I am emotionally attached to the University and desperately want to go back. It is not an easy task to be here as it is emotionally, physically and financially draining. India is my motherland but I feel that Ukraine is also a part of it as that country is supporting me. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told us that each and every person staying in Ukraine are the citizens of that country. This speech was very emotional for all of us and we truly believe that nothing should happen,” Priyanka hoped.

“Ukraine has its own history, culture, heritage, language and entity. People are very proud about their culture and language and this is injustice by Russia. We studied Ukrainian history in our first course and theirs is a unique culture and must be respected,” she added.

Priyanka’s father Guru Mallesh is a businessman and mother K.K. Reena Kumari was a former medical transcriptionist. Priyanka has a younger brother, Mahabala and the family lives in Srirampura.