Over 60 killed, 145 injured in Moscow Concert Hall attack
News

Over 60 killed, 145 injured in Moscow Concert Hall attack

March 23, 2024

Moscow: A group of terrorists launched a brutal assault on a sprawling concert hall in Moscow on Mar. 22.

The assailants opened fire on the unsuspecting crowd, leading to the death of over 60 persons and leaving over 100 others injured. The attackers also set the venue ablaze.

The attack comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin cemented his authority in the country securing his fifth term through re-election with 87% vote.

The attack took place during a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic at Crocus City Hall, a sizable music venue on the outskirts of Moscow, capable of hosting 6,200 attendees.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s primary criminal investigation body, disclosed early today that the death toll surpassed 60, with health authorities compiled a list of 145 wounded individuals. Of these, 115 required hospitalisation, including five children.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching