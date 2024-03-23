Over 60 killed, 145 injured in Moscow Concert Hall attack

March 23, 2024

Moscow: A group of terrorists launched a brutal assault on a sprawling concert hall in Moscow on Mar. 22.

The assailants opened fire on the unsuspecting crowd, leading to the death of over 60 persons and leaving over 100 others injured. The attackers also set the venue ablaze.

The attack comes shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin cemented his authority in the country securing his fifth term through re-election with 87% vote.

The attack took place during a performance by the Russian rock band Picnic at Crocus City Hall, a sizable music venue on the outskirts of Moscow, capable of hosting 6,200 attendees.

The Investigative Committee, Russia’s primary criminal investigation body, disclosed early today that the death toll surpassed 60, with health authorities compiled a list of 145 wounded individuals. Of these, 115 required hospitalisation, including five children.