Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe blast case: The ‘hat’-trick that did not work

March 23, 2024

Suspect purchased a cap from a mall in Chennai; discarded it after the blast in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has uncovered significant leads regarding the Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe bomb blast that shook Bengaluru on Mar. 1, resulting in injuries to at least 10 individuals.

The Central terror investigative agency has established a connection between the Bengaluru blast and activities in Chennai. After scrutinising over 1,000 CCTV recordings and conducting extensive investigations, NIA officials have identified two suspects.

One of the suspects, Musavir Hussain Shazib, was identified with the help of a cap he was wearing, which was captured on CCTV footage before the purchase. It has emerged that these suspects resided in Chennai during January and February. Crucial evidence was obtained from the cap worn by the suspected bomber, which was purchased at a mall in Chennai.

Shazib hails from Thirthahalli in Karnataka’s Shivamogga and has been residing in Chennai for over a month since January. The cap was purchased by Shazib’s associate, Abdul Mateen Taha, who is also wanted for the murder of Tamil Nadu Inspector K. Wilson. Both suspects reportedly stayed in Triplicane, Chennai, for an extended period.

Taha, a native of Thirthahalli and affiliated with the ISIS module in Shivamogga, consistently wore the cap due to being bald. The cap was acquired during their stay at a lodge in Triplicane and was worn by the suspected bomber during the attack.

This specific cap is part of a limited-edition series, with only 400 units sold. NIA investigators identified Taha purchasing the cap from Anna Salai Mall in Chennai through CCTV footage.

The cap was discarded by the bomber a few kilometres away after the explosion at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.

Tracking the cap’s serial number led investigators to Chennai, where they obtained information about Taha and Shazib’s involvement in another case being pursued by the NIA.