Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru: Police take 5 into custody

March 2, 2024

CM holds meeting with top Police brass; one of injured is from Mysuru

Bengaluru/Mysuru: The Bengaluru Police took one person into custody late last night and four more this morning in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru.

Reports from Bengaluru said that the Police are currently conducting investigations at an undisclosed location. At present, the identities of these individuals remain undisclosed.

The Bengaluru Police has invoked stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act and officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also arrived at the scene to conduct inquiries into the incident.

CM Siddaramaiah held a high-level meeting of Police Officers today afternoon. One of the injured persons is from Mysuru and has been identified as 41-year-old Mohan. The CM also visited the place of the blast and spoke to the victims at the hospitals.

Sources close to the investigation suggest that authorities suspect one of the persons being questioned may have ties to the primary accused in the Cafe blast. Top sources have indicated that Friday’s blast could potentially be an act of terror. The Improvised Explosive Device (IED) used in the blast appears to have been assembled by an individual with considerable expertise in such devices.

Police scrutinising connections

Authorities are exploring various angles in their investigation, with a particular focus on the possible involvement of individuals associated with the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI). The Police are scrutinising connections to Dakshina Kannada District and Kerala, as PFI has been known to have a robust presence in both regions.

The impact of the blast, as per the sources, was exacerbated due to the utilisation of nuts and bolts in the explosive device. Authorities have confirmed that the explosion was indeed a low-intensity IED blast. The investigation has revealed that a timer mechanism was employed to trigger the blast.

Details emerging from the examination of the explosive device indicate that a 9-volt battery was installed within the IED, providing additional insights into the composition of the device.

Notably, investigators have found that instead of traditional shrapnel, the assailant utilised nuts and bolts, a deliberate choice that could have intensified the impact of the blast. The police have obtained CCTV footage capturing the moments leading up to the explosion. The footage shows an individual entering the cafe, taking a token from the cash counter and subsequently placing a bag in the washing area.

Probe is on: CM

Meanwhile, in Mysuru, Siddaramaiah said that the Police have initiated a manhunt to apprehend the suspect believed to be responsible for the blast. Addressing the media at his residence in Ramakrishnanagar this morning, Siddaramaiah disclosed that CCTV images depict the suspect wearing a mask and a P-cap.

According to Siddaramaiah, the suspect disembarked from a bus and entered the café, where he obtained a breakfast token and sat down. Subsequently, he planted an explosive device equipped with a timer and departed, with actions captured by the café’s CCTV system.

The CM noted that initial information does not confirm whether the act was carried out by an individual or a group. He clarified that it has not been determined if the incident constitutes an act of terror, underscoring that a thorough investigation is underway.

Cooker bomb blast

In contrast to the November 2022 Mangaluru cooker bomb blast, Siddaramaiah stated there is no similarity between that incident and the Bengaluru café blast. Regarding allegations of “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans raised at Vidhana Soudha recently, Siddaramaiah explained that the police are awaiting the FSL report before taking action. He assured that his Government would not shield any wrongdoers.

Earlier in the morning, the CM received public grievances at his residence, where people from the city and nearby villages gathered to voice their concerns. Amidst the crowd, Siddaramaiah tripped but was quickly assisted by those around him, allowing him to regain his balance and receive the grievances calmly.