Walking path inside Devaraja Market cleared

March 23, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Following numerous complaints from shoppers and the general public regarding obstructed walking paths inside the Devaraja Market, which had been encroached upon by vendors, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) initiated an eviction drive this morning to restore clear pathways.

During the drive, it became evident that nearly all the shops within the historic market had encroached upon the designated walking paths.

According to regulations, vendors are permitted to occupy a maximum of 3 feet of space in front of their shops. However, vendors on both sides of the walkway had extended their displays well beyond this limit, significantly impeding pedestrian movement.

As a result, the eviction drive aimed to enforce adherence to regulations and ensure that the walking paths are free from obstructions, thereby facilitating safe and unhindered passage for shoppers and visitors within the market premises. Compounding the challenges faced by pedestrians and shoppers, all the shops had covered their front portions with tarpaulins, exacerbating the obstruction of pedestrian movement.

Officers from Zone 6 of the MCC, under the leadership of Assistant Zonal Commissioner Vani Alva, observed that several vendors had stored unnecessary items such as scrap metals, tables and shelves inside their shops while displaying their merchandise and vegetables prominently on the front portion of the shops.

In response, vendors were instructed to remove the unwanted items from their shops and arrange their saleable items in these spaces. As a demonstration, two shops were completely cleared of clutter and replaced with fresh products to illustrate the proper arrangement. The MCC urged vendors to emulate this model and ensure that the walkways are cleared for pedestrian use.

Despite the MCC’s efforts to clear the walkways, some vendors expressed dissent, arguing that the removal of tarpaulins left them vulnerable to intense heat and demanded their return. Additionally, they requested the MCC to install shutters for their shops. However, the vendors were reminded to adhere strictly to the 3-ft limit from the front  portion of their shops.

As a result of the eviction drive, the walkway appeared considerably more spacious this morning, with the encroachments successfully cleared. In fact, the widened space was sufficient to accommodate even a moving car, highlighting the significant improvement in pedestrian accessibility within the market premises.

