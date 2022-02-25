Black spot improvements in NHAI jurisdiction: MP Pratap Simha chairs review meeting

February 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Following increase in accidents on National Highways due to black spots, Mysuru – Kodagu MP Pratap Simha held discussions with officials of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on ‘Black spot improvements in NHAI jurisdiction and preparation of DPR for long term improvement of black spots’ at the progress review meeting held at DC Office here this morning.

At the meeting, NHAI Project Director Sridhar said that a total of 11 black spots have been identified on NH-212 (Gundlupet-Nanjangud-Mysuru-Kollegal Highway) and one black spot on NH-275 (Mysuru-Madikeri Highway).

Speaking about the black spot near APMC Gate on Nanjangud Road, Sridhar said that the road here is diverted towards J.P. Nagar which was causing accidents and suggested construction of an under-bridge or an over-bridge.

Near APMC Gate

A discussion on this was held and MP Pratap Simha instructed the NHAI officials to prepare a design of both and asked them to call for a tender.

While discussing about the black spot near Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram on Nanjangud Road, the MP told the officials that there were residential areas close to the black spot and the road is being used by hundreds of people every day and was also accident-prone spot.

Kadakola Industrial Cross

The MP asked the officials to prepare a plan to prevent accidents, to which the NHAI Project Director Sridhar said that the big drain along the stretch of this road was causing problems and added that a plan has already been prepared for it.

Sridhar suggested construction of an over-bridge at T. Narasipur-Ring Road Junction so that vehicles coming from Narasipur side can pass above the Ring Road.

Tunnel for Mysore Airport proposed

Pointing out that a tunnel for Mysore Airport was best instead of an underpass, Sridhar said that a total of 5 km land has to be acquired for the construction of a tunnel. He further said that the road near Mandakalli Lake has to be diverted and the diverted road will again join the main road after 5 kms.

The MP asked the official to submit a proposal in this regard and assured of getting approval for land acquisition. He (MP) said that he would convene a meeting of Airport Advisory Committee to discuss this and asked the officials to hold the meeting at the earliest.

Also, issues to be resolved pertaining to CESC, Forest (for cutting trees), land acquisition, water supply pipeline, removal of encroachments and structure valuation among others were discussed at today’s meeting.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, NHAI Special Land Acquisition Officer Devaraj, Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, Superintendent of Police R. Chethan and other officials were present.