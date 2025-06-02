RCB Frenzy… grips city

June 2, 2025

Pujas, stickers and flags… fans hope for victory after 17 years

Mysuru: With stage set for an exciting finale of 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), termed as ‘Battle of the Reds’, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad tomorrow, RCB followers have started their prayers with a hope that their team lifts trophy for the very first time in IPL history. This year, RCBians are confident of the team reigning supreme as they believe that 18th edition of IPL belongs to Virat Kohli, who dons jersey number 18. RCB reached finals for the fourth time after defeating PBKS in Qualifier 1 while PBKS made a strong comeback against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 to reach the finals.

In a bid to get divine blessings, RCB fans in Mysuru, led by Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda, this morning offered special puja and performed Vijaya Durga Homa at Amrutheshwara Temple on Dewan’s Road in city under the guidance of Temple Priest M. Kumar, praying for their favourite team’s victory.

The G.O.A.Ts: Sticker of Virat Kohli flanked by AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle pasted on the roof of the SUV showcasing them as Greatest Of All Times (G.O.A.Ts).

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Harishgowda pinned his hopes on RCB stating that the fans were confident on team emerging as champions this year. Stating that RCB had done exceedingly well this season, Harishgowda said that the fans were eager to watch Virat Kohli’s performance in tomorrow’s finals.

Devaraja Block President Ramesh Rayappa, Karnataka Hitarakshana Vedike President Vinay Kumar, Gururaj Shetty, Ravichandra, Sandeep, S.N. Rajesh, Nithin, Harish Gowda, Ravikumar, Hemanth, Jagadish, Harsha, Lokesh, Srinivas Shetty and others were present.

RCB stickers on SUV

Meanwhile, Deepak, Shreyas and Praneeth, residents of Vijayanagar in city and hardcore fans of RCB, painted their SUV with red with RCB stickers.

While one side of the car has the sticker of the men’s team with Virat Kohli in the front, the other side has the picture of RCB’s women’s team with Smriti Mandhana in the front.

The bonnet has a huge sticker of RCB logo and the windshield has sticker of the team’s name in Kannada and the roof of the SUV has the huge sticker of Virat Kohli. The trio travelled to Chamundi Hill and offered special puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari seeking the blessings for RCB team to emerge victorious.

On seeing the vehicle on road, fans took selfies with the SUV and shouted ‘Ee Sala Cup Namde.’

Free ‘Obbatu Oota’ at Indira Canteens

Another RCB fan Basavaraj Basappa has announced that he would sponsor free ‘Obbatu Oota’ (Holige meals) at all 16 Indira Canteens in city if Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerges victorious tomorrow.

The fans have also requested Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to announce free ‘Obbatu Oota’ at all Indira Canteens if RCB lifts its maiden IPL trophy.