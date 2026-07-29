Release 3,500 cusecs of water to TN: CWRC orders Karnataka

July 29, 2026

State will file an appeal at CWMA, says Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) yesterday directed Karnataka Government to release 3,500 cusecs of water from the Cauvery River for the next 15 days starting today. However, the State Government has decided to challenge the order, citing low reservoir levels and drinking water requirements.

Addressing an emergency press meet convened at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Water Resources Minister R. Ramalinga Reddy said, if complied with CWRC order, it requires over 4 tmc feet of water (3,500 cusecs daily up to 15 days) to be released to Tamil Nadu. Going by the prevailing condition at KRS dam and other dams in Cauvery basin, the decision to release water to TN, will be taken only after assessing the availability of water to supply drinking water for one year.

Meanwhile, Reddy said, an appeal will be filed against this CWRC order before Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA). Prior to this, the issue will be discussed with CM D.K. Shivakumar, top officers of Water Resources Dept. & legal experts.

Every month, there is a requirement of not less than 3.25 tmc feet of water to address drinking water requirements of Mysuru, Bengaluru, Mandya and other places coming under old Mysuru region. Hence, the first priority is for our drinking water needs, reaffirmed Reddy.

When compared to the corresponding period of previous year, during which there was a good spell of rain, a total of 366 tmc feet of water was released to TN from Karnataka. However, the situation now is marked by distress, with below average rain being witnessed in Cauvery basin for the last 15 days.

Reddy informed that, a final Detailed Project Report (DPR) to build a balancing reservoir across River Cauvery at Mekedatu, will be prepared and submitted to Union Ministry of Jal Shakti.

Oppn. Leader Ashoka calls it Congress Govt’s failure

Opposition Leader in Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka has said, the State Congress Government has failed to protect the interests of Karnataka and has surrendered itself to Tamil Nadu, by preparing to release water to the neighbouring State. Despite repeated warnings to present a sound argument before CWMA, the Congress Government neglected and wasted time, he added.