Renaming of KRS Road: MLC Vishwanath flays Siddu’s supporters

January 2, 2025

‘Better wake up soon; it is a trap to disgrace you’

Mysuru: As the debate over renaming KRS Road after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (as Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga) heats up, MLC A.H. Vishwanath has urged Siddaramaiah to reconsider his stance, cautioning him against falling into the trap of his followers who are hell-bent on tarnishing his image.

“You better wake up soon, before succumbing to the follies of your acolytes, who are out to disgrace you. It is a trap,” he warned Siddaramaiah.

Addressing media persons at Jaladarshini Guest House this morning, Vishwanath highlighted Railway records and CITB documents (now MUDA), which has mention of Princess Road.

He alleged that Siddaramaiah’s supporters, many of whom are linked to 50:50 sites scam at MUDA and are the beneficiaries of the scam, are attempting to discredit him by pushing for the renaming of KRS Road as ‘Siddaramaiah Arogya Marga.’

Vishwanath advised CM Siddaramaiah to step away from such demands and focus instead on setting an example as a model politician. Renaming the road after oneself, after removing the name Princess, he argued, is inappropriate when considering the historical and social contributions of the Maharajas of Mysore to Mysuru.

Remarks on Yaduveer

Referring to the caustic remarks of KPCC Spokesperson M. Lakshmana at a press meet in city yesterday, calling Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, the titular head of Mysore Royal Family as ‘duplicate titular head’ Vishwanath reminded of the historical curse of Alamelamma, which led to Wadiyars adopting heirs in the absence of direct descendants.

“Yaduveer is not an outsider. Speaking ill of Yaduveer and other kings reflects poorly on an individual. Don’t tarnish Siddaramaiah’s name with such statements,” he said.