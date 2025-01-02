‘Shakti’ propels KSRTC Mysuru Rural Division towards profit

January 2, 2025

Mysuru: The State Government’s ambitious ‘Shakti’ Scheme has given a new lease of life to KSRTC Mysuru Rural Division that was reeling under loss year-on-year. The Division has earned a profit of Rs. 2.3 crore in the last nine months of the current fiscal year-2024-25, with 6.62 crore passengers travelling inKSRTC buses.

KSRTC Mysuru Rural Division was incurring losses in the range of Rs. 4 crore to Rs. 5 crore every year. As the Road Transport Corporation is classified under Service Category, it was inevitable to continue to run the buses, in view of the commuters interest, ignoring the perpetual loss.

Moreover, the people’s preference towards their own personal vehicles like car and motorcycle, public transport facility like auto, had indeed posed a challenge to KSRTC. The affordable train fare was yet another reason that the commuters opted for trains that hit the coffers of KSRTC again.

Amid these challenging conditions, KSRTC was somehow running its fleet of vehicles, as at least 50% occupancy was suffice to meet the expenses towards the maintenance cost. But, there were instances when KSRTC had to operate buses with skeletal number of passengers on board, in keeping with its service motive.

Then came a breather, with the launch of ‘Shakti’ Scheme by the State Congress Government in June 2023, that provides free travel facility for women in KSRTC buses across the State. It came in handy in increasing the women’s footfalls, reversing the trend that existed prior to the launch of the scheme. The State Government bears the cost towards ‘zero fare ticket’ issued to women passengers in KSRTC buses, setting the cash register ringing for the RTC.

Owing to the free travel facility, the number of women going on tour has significantly contributed in increasing the pilgrims at holy places like Dharmasthala and Subramanya to name a few. Similar is the scenario in tourist spots.

Apart from increasing the fleet of buses sanctioned under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM), KSRTC got more buses especially after the ‘Shakti’ Scheme came into force.

Divisional Controller of KSRTC Rural Division Srinivas said, in the last nine months, the Division has earned a profit of Rs. 2.3 crore, with 6.62 crore passengers travelling in KSRTC buses during the same period. With the Government paying for the women’s free travel facility, it is obvious that the RTC has been earning a profit. While there is an increase in number of women passengers, there is no notable change in number of male passengers.

— Srinivas, KSRTC Rural Divisional Controller