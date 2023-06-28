Smart cards soon: Transport Minister

June 28, 2023

Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said in Bengaluru yesterday that the portal to apply for Shakti smart cards would open soon. The smart cards are mandatory to avail of the Shakti scheme.

“Smart cards can be availed by applying on the Seva Sindhu portal,” Reddy said. “It will open soon. One can get a smart card by uploading any form of identification. For now, women can travel for free for three months by showing any government-issued identification (ID) cards.”

Reddy claimed that the scheme has empowered the Road Transport Corporations (RTCs). “The income of the Corporations has risen. It has empowered the Government and the Corporation. Since June 11 launch, 8,24,93,637 women travelled for free in non-premium Government buses and tickets worth Rs. 194,50,13,686 were issued.