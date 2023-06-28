June 28, 2023

Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre launched the new logo of the Karnataka Forest Department in Bengaluru on June 26.

The new logo showcases the diverse and abundant flora and fauna of Karnataka, ingeniously integrated into the outline of the State’s map. In a bid to embrace a distinctive identity, the Forest Department organised a contest earlier this year, encouraging students, artists and citizens to contribute their innovative ideas and perspectives. As an incentive, a cash reward of Rs. 20,000 was announced.

Following the submission of numerous suggestions and designs, the Department finalised a logo that beautifully captures the essence of the State’s biodiversity. The logo has been designed by Shamanth Gorur, a resident of Mysuru.

Positioned at the top of the logo is the State Bird, the Indian Roller, followed by the Asian Elephant, the State Animal and the National Animal, the Tiger. Additionally, the logo features the State Butterfly, the Southern Birdwing and prominently showcases the State tree, the Sandalwood tree, at its centre. The light blue and cyan hues at the bottom of the logo symbolise the abundant rivers and sea that grace the State.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Shamanth Gorur, a resident of J.P. Nagar in city said that his creation was chosen among over 300 entries. “It took me two weeks to put together my thoughts and visualise to put together a draft. After the initial design, I sat with the officers to finalise the concept and it got approved,” he added.

Shamanth has been doing designs for the last seven to eight years and at present, runs Shamanth Gorur Studio. Apart from being a designer, he is an artist, cartoonist, singer, writer and wildlife enthusiast.