Two shops burgled in Shivarampet

June 28, 2023

Thieves take away Rs. 2,500 cash from the shops, leave other items untouched

Mysore/Mysuru: A stationary shop and a novelty store at Mannar’s Market in Shivarampet were burgled last midnight and the thieves have reportedly taken away a total of Rs. 2,500 from both the shops.

The burglaries came to light this morning, when other shop owners saw the rolling shutters of Milan Stationary shop and the novelty store forcibly opened and immediately informed the concerned shop owners, who rushed to their shops. The thieves have only decamped with cash but have not touched any other items in both the shops.

Devaraja Inspector Shivakumar, Sub-Inspector Prabhu and staff rushed to the spot, conducted mahazar and have registered a case. City Fingerprint Unit and Dog Squad also visited the spot.

CCTVs switched off during nights

Police said that most shop owners switch off their CCTV cameras after closing the shops which does not serve the purpose for which the CCTV cameras are installed for. Police further said that CCTV cameras are needed during night times as there will be staff during daytime at the shops. Here too, both the shops had CCTV cameras but were switched off at night.

Reminding shop owners that CCTV cameras should function 24×7, Police said that the footages should be stored for a minimum of three months.

Meanwhile, the Police are checking for CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity and the footages will be collected to identify the criminals.