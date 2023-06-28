Kodagu flood victim writes to Prez seeking nod to kill self

June 28, 2023

Siddapur: Unable to secure a Government house even after four years after her own house was devastated in the floods of Kodagu, a 66-year-old woman has written to the President of India, making a desperate plea to the Government, demanding assistance either in the form of a new house or permission to end her life.

Shantha’s story is a heartbreaking reminder of the plight of the flood victims in Kodagu. The Government which has a responsibility to help these people has done little to alleviate the suffering. The floods caused widespread devastation and the recovery process is still ongoing.

Though the Government has provided financial assistance to the affected families for some months and has built houses at a couple of places, many of the houses have not yet been handed over to the victims, leaving them high and dry.

Having no other alternative, Shantha, a resident of Nelliahudikeri, has written to President Droupadi Murmu.

Shantha’s house was washed away in the 2019 floods following a breach in the Cauvery River.

Areas like Nelliahudikeri, Siddapur, Guhya and Karadigodu were severely affected. She is now living in a rented house, but she is unable to pay the rent.

Working as a domestic help, Shantha’s livelihood is modest. After her house was destroyed, she submitted many applications for a Government house and went to the offices of Panchayat and Tahsildar but in vain.

She is also unable to find work as she is too traumatised by the floods to go out. Shantha recalled that the then Government promised the flood victims new houses and also assured to pay monthly rent for houses in which the victims stayed till the construction of new houses was completed. However, the Government failed to keep its promise, she stated in the letter.

Shantha alleged that despite many appeals, the Kodagu District Administration has failed to sanction her a house and leading a daily life has become miserable. The victims are in distress. It is condemnable that the Government failed to provide any rehabilitation facilities, she added.