Renukaswamy Murder Case: Will Darshan be back in Ballari Jail?

August 17, 2025

Pavithra Gowda, Anukumar in Bengaluru; Jagadish, Lakshman in Shivamogga, Nagaraj in Kalaburagi, Pradosh in Belagavi Jail?

Bengaluru: Kannada actor Darshan and six other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, who are currently lodged at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara, are likely to be shifted to different prisons across Karnataka.

Officials of the Prisons Department have submitted an application before the 64th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court seeking permission to transfer the inmates, citing safety and administrative concerns. However, the Court is said to have rejected the direct application, instructing that it be moved through the Special Public Prosecutor.

No five-star treatment

Authorities have justified the move, pointing to security risks, safety of prison staff, and the controversy surrounding the extension of five-star treatment to Darshan during his previous stay in Parappana Agrahara. The Supreme Court had earlier expressed strong displeasure against such preferential treatment and warned prison officials against repeating it.

Following these observations, officials have proposed shifting Darshan to Ballari Jail, where he was earlier housed before being released on bail by the High Court.

Among the other accused, Jagadish and Laksman are likely to be moved to Shivamogga Prison, Nagaraj to Kalaburagi and Pradosh to Belagavi, while Pavithra Gowda and Anu Kumar may continue at Parappana Agrahara.

Though the final orders are awaited, sources indicated that the chances of Darshan being shifted to Ballari remain high.

Inside prison, Darshan is said to have confided in fellow inmates that he is mentally prepared to return to a longer prison stay, especially after the Supreme Court criticised the High Court’s decision to grant him bail.

Meanwhile, Pavithra Gowda, lodged in the women’s barrack, is reportedly adjusting normally, eating food supplied by jail authorities and conversing with other inmates.

Outside prison, Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi sparked curiosity after posting a broken-heart emoji on Instagram, which quickly went viral.

She also shared a video of Darshan at his farmhouse with animals, accompanied by the message, “Stay Strong.” Through her, Darshan has conveyed to fans that work on his upcoming movie, ‘The Devil’, will continue without disruption.

Push for Fast Track Court

With the Supreme Court directing that the trial be completed within six months, the Police are preparing a proposal for a Fast Track Court.

The Police Department, which must report back to the Apex Court on the trial’s progress, is scheduled to meet Judicial Department officials tomorrow (Aug. 18) before submitting the proposal to the State Government.