Small industries raise concerns over infra, power, tax issues

August 17, 2025

Mysuru: The Mysore District Small Scale Industries Association held an interaction and felicitation meeting with the newly elected representatives of the Karnataka State Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA) from the Mysuru region.

The discussions centred on key challenges faced by industries in the district, including inadequate infrastructure in industrial areas, issues with property tax collection by KIADB and the urgent need to attract large-scale engineering industries to Mysuru.

Members expressed concern that micro and small enterprises in the city were struggling due to a lack of orders from major industries such as Automotive Axles and the TVS Group, which have outsourced a majority of their requirements to suppliers outside Karnataka.

The poor condition of roads in industrial areas was also highlighted. Despite repeated meetings with the Deputy Commissioner and the Hootagalli Municipal Council Commissioner, no visible progress had been made.

However, a KASSIA Council member informed that the Deputy Commissioner has initiated steps and work is expected to begin soon.

Another pressing issue raised was the frequent power disruptions in the Koorgalli Industrial Area, which entrepreneurs said were severely hampering production.

Several members also suggested the establishment of a private industrial estate in Mysuru, pointing out that KSSIDC has not developed any new estates in the region for the past three decades.

Responding to the concerns, Mysuru District Joint Director of Industries Shivalingu assured that he would take up the issues with higher authorities and seek timely solutions.

On the occasion, Association member Manikantan was felicitated for winning the Tally MSME Business Maestro Award, MSME Customer Service Award for Sustainable Growth and the Global Services Award.

Association Vice-President Jayanth proposed a vote of thanks.