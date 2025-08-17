Justice Ujjal Bhuyan & wife visit Mysore Palace, Suttur Mutt
News

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan & wife visit Mysore Palace, Suttur Mutt

August 17, 2025

Mysuru: Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and his wife Sanghamitra Das Bhuyan visited Mysore Palace here yesterday.

Justice Bhuyan, in the visitors’ book, documented his opinion, stating that ‘Mysore Palace is one of its kind in the country, being invaluable and informative. I am eager to explore the Palace again, given the level of maintenance of Palace and gardens, and discharge of duty by the staff, along with the Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board.’

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan

Earlier, upon being welcomed by Palace Board Dy. Director T.S. Subramanya, Justice Bhuyan explored oil paintings, furniture room, durbar hall, silver door among several other artefacts kept on display.

Later, Justice Bhuyan & his wife, accompanied by Karnataka High Court Justice Anu Sivaraman, visited Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill and sought the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching