Justice Ujjal Bhuyan & wife visit Mysore Palace, Suttur Mutt

August 17, 2025

Mysuru: Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and his wife Sanghamitra Das Bhuyan visited Mysore Palace here yesterday.

Justice Bhuyan, in the visitors’ book, documented his opinion, stating that ‘Mysore Palace is one of its kind in the country, being invaluable and informative. I am eager to explore the Palace again, given the level of maintenance of Palace and gardens, and discharge of duty by the staff, along with the Deputy Director of Mysore Palace Board.’

Earlier, upon being welcomed by Palace Board Dy. Director T.S. Subramanya, Justice Bhuyan explored oil paintings, furniture room, durbar hall, silver door among several other artefacts kept on display.

Later, Justice Bhuyan & his wife, accompanied by Karnataka High Court Justice Anu Sivaraman, visited Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill and sought the blessings of Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji.