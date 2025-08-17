Secures first rank
Mysuru: Madrira Hemica Ponnamma has secured the first rank in Bachelor of Laws B.A., LL.B. (Hons.) at JSS Law College.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Karnataka High Court Justice Anu Sivaraman handed over the certificate during the 17th Graduation Day held yesterday at the Silver Jubilee Hall, JSS Law College campus.

Hemica is the daughter of Madrira Kishore Bidappa, a social entrepreneur and Rathi Kishore and the granddaughter of Parvathy Bidappa. The family resides at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Nagar in city.

