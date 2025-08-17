Success in legal profession needs time: Justice Bhuyan

August 17, 2025

Mysuru: Stating that success in legal profession cannot be achieved instantly and it needs time, Supreme Court Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said that lawyers have to wait patiently to achieve success and likened the wait to that of test cricket, in which a batsman has to bat for long undergoing the test of endurance and concentration.

He was speaking at the 17th Graduation Day (Convocation) ceremony at JSS Law College on New Kantharaj Urs Road in Kuvempunagar here yesterday.

Observing that the Indian judicial system has a special tradition, Justice Bhuyan said that the Indian Judiciary has the capability to maintain its independence under any situation or circumstances.

Pointing out that there are thousands of Judges across the country, Justice Bhuyan said that Judges may have experienced political and executive pressures at some places. But our predecessors have laid such a strong foundation that the Judiciary can overcome such pressures, he said and asserted that there is no compromise whatsoever in Judicial independence.

“Baba Saheb Ambedkar has given us a best Constitution. Ambedkar transformed our society which was mired in feudalism and discrimination, into a respectful society which honours equality and equanimity. The responsibility of strengthening, stabilising and securing such a system lies with everyone of us,” he said.

Noting that every Law student should read Fali Nariman’s book ‘Before Memory fades,’ Justice Bhuyan said that the book has invaluable lessons for everyone. Reiterating that the legal profession is not like a T-20 or one-day cricket match, he said that the profession requires the patience and endurance of what is required in a 5-day Test cricket match.

Lauding JSS Mahavidyapeetha Educational Institutions for their role in building a healthy society, he said that lakhs of students from across the country have benefited from these institutions. It is good to note that JSS Mahavidyapeetha is spreading education in rural areas too with equal importance, he added.

He further advised the Law students to study the books available in Bar Council of India and State Bar Councils as this will help in knowledge enhancement and legal career.

Karnataka High Court Justice Anu Sivaraman in her address, said that the law profession needs continuous studies and advancement. Stressing on the need for personality development, Justice Anu Sivaraman advised the young lawyers to have patience, integrity and commitment for professional growth.

As many as 38 students received B.A. LLB degree, 45 students BBA LLB degree, 41 students LLB degree and seven students LLM degree.

There were 16 rank holders – B.A. LLB: Madrira Hemica Ponnamma, Amoolya N. Prasad, C. Shifali Muthappa and Nikhita Susan Eapen. BBA LLB: Anagha K. Bharadwaj, A.S. Akshata, P.D. Deepti, N. Ananya and U.J. Sheetal. LLB: Maria Khan, R. Nayanita, Sharvari S. Bhat, M.N. Nagalakshmi, H.R. Shashwathi and Suman Purohit. LLM : S.M. Anil.

JSS Mahavidyapeetha Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, JSS Law College CEO Prof. K.S. Suresh, Principal Dr. N. Vani Shree, Prof. P. Shivanandabharathi and others were present.