Dasara Flower Show: Floral replicas, one lakh blooms to dazzle visitors

August 17, 2025

Sabarmati Ashram, Arjuna elephant to come alive in flowers

Mysuru: The annual Dasara Flower Show, one of the most anticipated highlights of Mysuru Dasara, is set to mesmerise visitors once again with a riot of colours and fragrances. This year, the Department of Horticulture has cultivated over 75,000 pots brimming with flowering and ornamental plants, creating a vibrant display designed to enthral both locals and tourists.

Traditionally hosted at Kuppanna Park (Nishad Bagh) in Nazarbad, the Flower Show has long been cherished as a serene and visually stunning complement to the grandeur of the main Dasara festivities. The exhibition not only showcases the region’s horticultural wealth but also preserves the legacy of Mysuru’s cultural celebrations.

Sabarmati Ashram concept

This year’s theme will feature a floral replica of Sabarmati Ashram, with tenders for its design to be floated shortly. Adding emotional resonance to the event, the Mysore Palace Board will create a floral tribute to Arjuna, the legendary Dasara elephant who died on Dec. 4, 2023, during an operation to capture a rogue elephant at Yeslur in Sakleshpur taluk, Hassan district.

Horticulture Department officers told Star of Mysore that in addition to the 75,000 locally cultivated pots, flowering plants will be sourced from Ooty, Pune, Bengaluru and other hubs renowned for their floral culture. In total, the show will boast over one lakh flowers, promising to dazzle every visitor.

Timing the growth cycles

Large-scale preparations are underway, with thousands of flowering plants nurtured at multiple nurseries: 8,500 at the Government Guest House nursery; 4,500 at Curzon Park; 12,000 at Gordon Park (old DC Office); 18,000 at the Central Nursery; 10,000 at Jaladarshini Guest House Nursery and 8,500 at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds nursery.

To ensure peak bloom during the exhibition, horticulturists have carefully timed the growth cycles, cultivating plants that flower in 100 days, 60 days, 45 days and even 35 days. Officials revealed that an additional 10,000 pots are being grown as a backup in case heavy rains damage any displays.

Elegant collection

The collection will feature more than 20 varieties of flowering plants, including Zinnia, Snapdragon, Salvia, Geranium, Cosmos, Marigold, Gaillardia, Gazania, Petunia, Pentas, Cockscomb, Spider Flower, China Aster, Chrysanthemum, Torenia, Calendula, Dianthus, Jasmine, Celosia, Coleus, Nierembergia and Dahlia. Together, these blossoms will create a breathtaking panorama of colours and forms.

This year’s floral exhibition is shaping up to be a spectacular showcase of horticultural excellence. Major industries, Government Departments, and prominent organisations are preparing exhibits of more than 20,000 ornamental plants, fruit-bearing species and vegetable crops nurtured within their premises, making the 2025 Dasara Flower Show a true celebration of floral artistry.

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar