Dasara Flower Show preparations in full swing

Mysuru: With over 80,000 pots and more than 35 to 40 flower species, including the rarest of the rare varieties, this year’s Dasara Flower Show at Kuppanna Park is bound to be the cynosure of all eyes. The grand show will be between Oct.10 and 19.

The 10-day Flower Show is jointly organised by the Department of Horticulture and District Horticulture Society. Lakhs of flowers are being grown in nurseries and will be used for the models and over 50,000 flowers will be brought from many other places for the Show.

This time, the Glass House at Kuppanna Park, also called Nishad Bagh, will be another attraction for tourists. It has been under construction for almost over a year on the lines of the one at Lalbagh in Bengaluru. The landmark structure is located near the Hardinge Circle (now Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Statue Circle).

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, Asst. Director of Horticulture Department said that the Department will make all the arrangements for the Show and the District Horticulture Society will organise the show and will decide on the main attractions.

“We have been planting flowering saplings in over 80,000 pots since the end of April and beginning of May. These plants flower in 150 days, 50 days, 60 days, 90 days and 120 days. The flowering dates are being recorded to match the Flower Show dates. These plants are being grown and nurtured at Horticulture Dept. Central Office, Kuppanna Park, Government Guest House, Dasara Exhibition Grounds and Curzon Park,” he said.

Over 35 to 40 flower species that continuously flower within a gap of two to three days have been selected for the show. Thimmaraju said that the main attraction for the flower show was yet to be decided by the Horticulture Society which will meet soon to decide on them.

Flower varieties including Dutch roses, Orchids, Chrysanthemum, white, orange and yellow roses, Zarbara, Lilium, Spray Chrysanthemum, Petunia variety flowers in red, white, purple colours and green leaf type plants, French Marigold, Verbena mixed flowers, begonia, Dahlia, Fire Bush, Mexican Zinnia, different colours of Vinca will be displayed.

Also, several mega floral models on the lines of those displayed at the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh will be featured. Last year, an 18-foot-tall, 16-foot-wide replica of Sri Channakeshava Temple of Somanathapura, made of over 3.5 lakh roses, replicas of a few other monuments like the Eiffel Tower of Paris. Dodda Gadiyara (Big Clock Tower), statues of Buddha, Basavanna and Ambedkar were the main attractions.