First trial flight lands at Kannur Airport

Mysuru: Flights from Kannur International Airport in Mattanur, Kerala will begin from November and the trial runs are already taking place at the airport. The first plane, as part of the trial run, landed at the airport on Aug. 31 and it was a glitch-free landing. The first plane carried technicians from the Airport Authority of India, New Delhi. The team inspected the entire airport, landing facility and the facilities offered at the counters and also the air traffic control section. The team is expected to give clearance soon and the regular flights are scheduled to be operated from November.

The Kannur International Airport has come up on a plot of 1,900 acres atop a hill at Mookapramabu, just 32.4 km from the border town of Makutta and 58.3 kms from Virajpet, Kodagu and about 90 kms from Madikeri. Nearly 1,200 acres of land on the hilltop has been levelled and the work on the airport has been completed at a cost of Rs. 1,892 crore. Another 700 acre of land has been acquired for future expansion.

The Kannur Airport will join the elite group of airports with a 4,000-metre runway. This will be the fourth international airport to be in the same class as Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi (4,430 metres), Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad (4,260 meters) and Bengaluru International Airport (4,120 metres)