Rescued leopard treated and released into forest

July 22, 2020

Freed into Kaimara Forest Area in Nagarahole

Mysore/Mysuru: A three-year-old leopard, which had fallen into a 100 ft. deep well at Karapura village in H.D. Kote taluk and rescued by the Forest Department after a three-day rescue operation, has been released into Kaimara Forest Area in Nagarahole Reserve Forest.

The leopard, which had come in search of food and water, had accidentally fallen into a 100 ft. deep well and the villagers had alerted Range Forest Officer (RFO) S.S. Siddaraju, who not only visited the spot with his team, but also went down into the deep well by sitting inside a cage, which was lowered into the well to know the presence and the condition of the leopard.

Later, food and water was dropped into the well and a CCTV camera was also lowered into it which had captured the footage of the leopard feeding on the meat dropped by the Forest Department staff. The Forest officials then decided to rescue the leopard from the well safely and commenced their rescue operation.

On the third day of the rescue operation, sharp shooter Akram was lowered into the well with him (Akram) inside a cage. He then fired a tranquilliser at the leopard, which rendered it unconscious, following which it was placed inside the cage and pulled up. RFO Siddaraju, speaking to Star of Mysore, said that it was suspected that the leopard may had injured its legs. The leopard was examined on Monday night and it was confirmed that the leopard was healthy. On Tuesday at about 10.20 am, it was freed into Kaimara forest area in Nagarahole Reserve Forest, he added.